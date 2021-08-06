NY lawmakers propose amendment to strip impeached officials of pensions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two democratic lawmakers will introduce an amendment that strips state pensions from anyone impeached by the state legislature.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D) and Senator James Skoufis (D) want to strengthen a New York State Constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2017 which eliminates state pensions for any state employee found to have committed a felony related to their performance in the workplace.

The state comptroller’s office says impeachment and removal would not lead to loss of a pension.

This comes on the heels of Attorney General Letitia James’ report on the investigation into sexual harassment claims against Governor Cuomo, and mounting calls for his resignation.

Governor Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately, and says he is cooperating with the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s investigation that could lead to impeachment.

“If you were an elected official and committed a felony, you would be denied your pension,” Santabarbara told NEWS10, “and that same principle should be applied to state executives.”

To be fully enacted, the legislation would need to pass both houses in two consecutive legislative sessions, then earn support of New York State voters on a subsequent ballot, a multi-year process. The measure would retroactively strip all impeached officials of their pensions. 

