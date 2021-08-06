NY lawmaker proposes new lieutenant governor legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As many questions are being asked during the sexual harassment investigation surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo, one lawmaker is proposing a new law on the appointment of the lieutenant governor.

Currently, if a governor of New York is removed and the lieutenant governor has to take over, they are the ones who appoint a new person to take their spot. Under the proposed legislation, the law would change so the Assembly and Senate would need a majority vote to approve a new lieutenant governor.

The last time this happened was in 2008.

“It’s a unique characteristic of a New York law in that regard, and it came from that historical quirk, but now it’s the law of the state,” attorney Chrisotpher Bopst said.