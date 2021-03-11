Over 55 Democratic senators, Assembly members call for Cuomo’s resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 55 Democratic state legislators are calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down. This comes as the Governor faces a series of controversies involving his administration’s handling of nursing home deaths and a number of sexual harassment allegations against him.

Of the Assembly members and State Senators listed below, Patrick Burke is the only one representing a part of the Western New York region.

NYS Assembly

Thomas Abinanti (D-Westchester)

Khaleel Anderson (D-Queens)

Brian Barnwell (D-Queens)

Harry Bronson (D-Rochester)

Kenny Burgos (D-Bronx)

Patrick Burke (D-Buffalo)

Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica)

Robert Carroll (D-Brooklyn)

Sarah Clark (D-Rochester)

Catalina Cruz (D-Queens)

Carmen De La Rosa (D-Manhattan)

Simcha Eichenstein (D-Brooklyn)

Harvey Epstein (D-Manhattan)

Nathalia Fernandez (D-Bronx)

Mathylde Frontus (D-Brooklyn)

Emily Gallagher (D-Brooklyn)

Jessica González-Rojas (D-Queens)

Richard Gottfried (D-Manhattan)

Judy Griffin (D-Nassau)

Aileen Gunther (D-Forestburgh)

Andrew Hevesi (D-Queens)

Jonathan Jacobson (D-Newburgh)

Anna Kelles (D-Ithaca)

Ron Kim (D-Queens)

Jennifer Lunsford (D-Rochester)

Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens)

Marcela Mitaynes (D-Brooklyn)

Yuh-Line Niou (D-Manhattan)

Amy Paulin (D-Westchester)

Victor Pichardo (D-Bronx)

Dan Quart (D-Manhattan)

Karines Reyes (D-Bronx)

Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan)

Daniel Rosenthal (D-Queens)

Nily Rozic (D-Queens)

Angelo Santabarbara (D-Schenectady)

Amanda Septimo (D-Bronx)

Jo Anne Simon (D-Brooklyn)

Phara Souffrant Forest (D-Brooklyn)

Carrie Woerner (D-Saratoga)

State Senators

Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx/Westchester)

Jabari Brisport (D-Brooklyn)

Samra Brouk (D-Rochester)

Michael Gianaris (D-Queens)

Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn)

Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan)

Robert Jackson (D-Manhattan)

Brian Kavanagh (D-Brooklyn/Manhattan)

John Liu (D-Queens)

John Mannion (D-Syracuse)

Rachel May (D-Syracuse)

Shelley Mayer (D-Westchester)

Jessica Ramos (D-Queens)

Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Rockland/Westchester)

Gustavo Rivera (D-Bronx)

Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn)

James Sanders, Jr. (D-Queens)

James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley)

Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Queens)

Here is a joint statement from the legislators:

“As legislators and as New Yorkers we all must decide what is best for the future of New York State. The budget, the fight against COVID-19, and restarting the economy all demand clear and trustworthy leadership. In light of the Governor’s admission of inappropriate behavior and the findings of altered data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need. Attorney General James has made clear that her independent investigation will continue and has already made an excellent choice in those picked to lead the investigation. We are fully confident in the Attorney General’s ability to investigate this matter thoroughly, and know that no change in state executive leadership will impede or affect her office’s important work. We are deeply grateful for her clear-eyed and unwavering leadership. In the meantime, the Governor needs to put the people of New York first. We have a Lieutenant

Governor who can step in and lead for the remainder of the term, and this is what is best for New Yorkers in this critical time. It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign.” NYS legislators

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says “In light of the allegations concerning the Governor over the last several weeks, I will be meeting with members in conference today on potential paths forward.”