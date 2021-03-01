Local lawmakers weigh next move in wake of governor’s scandals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With two scandals surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo, local lawmakers are looking at their options.

“Once we know what the allegations lead to and what the findings are, that will give us a sense of our next step and what should happen next,” said Assemblyman John McDonald.

Possible mismanagement of nursing homes and now three sexual harassment allegations have led to calls of stripping the governor of his emergency powers, resignation and even impeachment.

“Everything is on the table with me. I think he could do us all a big favor, and all New Yorkers a big favor, by resigning. Right now, he’s a distraction,” said Assemblyman Chris Tague.

Stripping the governor of his emergency powers is bi-partisan. Five out of six local assembly members NEWS10ABC spoke with agree it’s needed, but there’s one hold out.

“I don’t think going through the process of canceling them, in effect, is going to be helpful,” said Assemblyman Phil Steck.

The governor’s emergency powers are set to expire at the end of April. Steck, a democrat, said removing the emergency power would be a waste of time. Though, he’s calling for the governor’s resignation.

“While the governor has a right to defend himself against sexual harassment allegations, I think this is a part of a broader pattern of abuse of power,” Steck said.

With the sexual harassment investigation on the horizon, everyone is looking for answers.

“This needs to happen sooner rather than later,” said Assemblyman Jake Ashby.

“We want to get it done right. We want it independent and I would just like it to be timely,” said Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy.

The governor has apologized for any “jokes” that were misinterpreted from his sexual harassment allegations. He has refuted claims of any inappropriate touching or propositions.