Lawmakers mull next steps following sexual harassment allegations against governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a New York Times report Monday night that a third woman has accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of “unwanted advances,” more state lawmakers are weighing in on the controversy and what they believe should happen moving forward.

While some lawmakers are calling for the Governor to resign or to be impeached, others say they trust the Attorney General’s investigation. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes tweeted Tuesday, “…I am completely confident in Attorney General James’ abilities, independence, and desire to find the truth for New Yorkers.”

New York State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs said in part, “…it is both premature and unfair for anyone to opine on the outcome until that investigation is completed and the results reported.”

Meanwhile, Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and others have called for the Governor to resign. The New York Working Families Party and Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara have tweeted that the Governor should resign as well.

“There’s more to this. There’s a pattern of abuse of power that makes the relationship with the Governor’s Office, it makes it very difficult to work with the Governor’s Office,” Santabarbara said.

Six socialist lawmakers, including Senator Jabari Brisport, support impeachment.

“The calls for impeachment are for investigation that may lead to his removal from office. As I see it now, I do not think he is morally fit to run this state,” Brisport said.

The Governor has maintained the allegations may “have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”