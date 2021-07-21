Lawmaker writes letter claiming Cuomo aide tweets ‘demeaning comments’ about AG

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State assemblyman wrote a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo that stated he was concerned with what he called verbal attacks by Cuomo’s communications director against the attorney general.

The letter from Assemblyman Charles Lavine said Communications Director Rich Azzopardi is tweeting about New York Attorney General Letitia James’s possible run for Governor while an investigation into sexual harassment claims against Cuomo is ongoing. Lavine claims it is undermining the investigation and sending negative signals to witnesses.

The assemblyman goes on to say the letter comes four months after he asked that the Governor or anyone associated with him not intimidate or retaliate against any witnesses.

Beth Garvey, the acting counsel to Gov. Cuomo, responded to the letter saying: “There is a clear difference between actionable retaliation and protected speech, and it is clear that the Chairman doesn’t understand the difference.”

The full letter can be read below: