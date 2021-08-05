NEW YORK (PIX11/WWTI) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has refused to resign despite growing calls to do so from both sides of the aisle in the wake of a report substantiating sexual harassment claims by 11 women. State lawmakers plan to convene in Albany on Monday to discuss impeachment proceedings.

Cuomo faces mounting pressure from local, state, and federal officials to resign from office. This includes a laundry list of federal and state representatives, governors from neighboring states, and even President Joe Biden.

State Assemblyman Ron Kim, representing New York City, spoke about the sexual harassment report and the possible impeachment of Cuomo if he does not resign. Kim has been consistently critical of Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, and he also accused the governor of bullying behavior.

Kim said the attorney general’s report proves a “clear pattern” of an executive that believes he is above the law. The lawmaker also acknowledged the bravery of the women who came forward to testify in the attorney general’s investigation.

“It is critically important that we do our part in the Legislature to uplift their voice by removing this executive from his position of power if he does not resign,” Kim said.

Kim, who participated in an emergency meeting among Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday, said unlike when the Assembly’s impeachment investigation began earlier this year, Cuomo has no more allies in the Democratic Party.

“One thing I can share is that the tone has dramatically shifted from when we met back a couple months ago to discuss Cuomo,” he said. “Even the lawmakers who once did not want to call for his resignation have come out strongly and said not just resignation—they want to impeach the governor.”

Two North Country lawmakers—Sen. Patty Ritchie, 48-R, and Assemblyman Mark Walcyzk, 116-R—both released statements pushing for resignation.

“The findings of the Attorney General’s independent investigation are truly appalling,” Ritchie said in a press release. “This abhorrent behavior is absolutely unacceptable for the top elected officeholder in New York State. The independent, in-depth report confirms distributing allegations made by nearly a dozen women and makes it abundantly clear that the Governor must resign.”

Walczyk took to both Twitter and Facebook. voicing his call for action, stating the Governor should be impeached. His posts are included below.

Dusting off old quotes and reusing them for today: "The Governor should be impeached. Immediately." — Mark Walczyk (@MarkWalczyk) August 3, 2021

Kim said he expects Assembly leaders to move forward with impeachment expeditiously, possibly in the next few days or weeks, but lawmakers also need to make sure they have “the facts in line” and a “sound case” for the trial.

“What’s certain is that there’s no appetite to drag this out for months,” Kim said. “That has been abundantly clear among my colleagues,” he added. “We want this thing done in the next few days. If not, a couple of weeks at the most.”