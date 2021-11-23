Hoylman talks Cuomo report findings, next steps

ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been out of office for three months, but now there’s even more material corroborating the allegations that forced him to resign in disgrace.

A scathing 46-page report released by the State Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday was originally supposed to lead to impeachment proceedings, but Cuomo stepped down before that could happen.

New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman, who is chair of the State Senate Judiciary Committee—the counterpart to the Assembly’s committee that released the report—spoke with NEWS10’s sister station in New York City on Tuesday morning about the report.

While most know Cuomo stepped down amid sexual harassment allegations, the inquiry reported on several other controversies the former governor was facing. Hoylman detailed some of the additional findings and also explained what could happen next.