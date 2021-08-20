Governor Cuomo’s lawyer fires back as move out from mansion begins

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 ABC cameras were rolling as moving crews took items out of the Executive Mansion in Albany on Friday. This taking place just hours before Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s lawyer addressed the public once again, speaking about his accusers and the sexual harassment allegations made against him.

“We have been given some new information that pertains to Miss Bennett. That relates to her credibility. I will not get into what the information is, out of respect for Miss Bennett, but this is information that we will be providing to the Attorney General and the Assembly Judiciary Committee as they consider their report,” said Rita Glavin, Cuomo’s attorney.

Charlotte Bennett’s lawyer, Debra Katz, responded to that claim. Katz said, “Her rank insinuation that Charlotte is a liar flies in the face of the Attorney General’s express finding that Charlotte’s allegations against the Governor were credible.”

Katz also added that smearing Charlotte is actionable post-employment retaliation.

The Attorney General’s Office, which conducted an independent investigation into the sexual harassment claims, also releasing a statement saying in-part, “We cannot allow survivors of sexual harassment to be further traumatized by these continued attacks, lies, and conspiracy theories.”

In just three days, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will become the first female Governor of New York State, being sworn in at 12:01 a.m. and replacing Governor Andrew Cuomo.