Following in footsteps: Gov. Cuomo becomes 9th New York governor to resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he is resigning Tuesday, effective in 14 days.

“Kathy Hochul is my lieutenant governor — she is smart and competent and this transition must be seamless,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have a lot going on., and I’m very worried about the delta variant and so should you, but she can be brought up to speed.”

The governor has been under fire with dueling controversies regarding the state’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic, and sexual harassment allegations against the governor.

The governor was facing mounting calls for his resignation — including President Joe Biden — and impeachment in the wake of the bombshell report from the New York Attorney General’s office last week that concluded the governor sexually harassed multiple women, including former and current state employees.

Cuomo, 63, was first elected as the 56th governor of New York in 2010 and is currently in his third term.

Last year the governor received an International Emmy award for his once-daily televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic that killed tens of thousands of New Yorkers this spring.

Gov. Cuomo is not the first governor of New York to resign. There have been eight governors of New York who resigned; six who resigned to take another office and two who resigned following allegations of misconduct.

: Martin Van Buren (D), who had been elected the previous year, resigned after two months in office after he was appointed U.S. Secretary of State by President Andrew Jackson (D). Enos T. Throop (D) succeeded Van Buren and won election to a full term in 1830. 1817: Daniel D. Tompkins (Democratic-Republican), who was first elected in 1807, resigned after winning election as Vice President of the United States on a ticket with James Monroe (Democratic-Republican) the previous year. John Tayler (Democratic-Republican) served the remaining four months of Tompkins’ term.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become the first woman governor in New York history. She will hold the office through the remainder of Cuomo’s term, which runs through 2022.

Hochul is the highest-ranking female elected official in New York State.

As lieutenant governor, Hochul chairs 10 Regional Economic Development Councils responsible for collectively investing $6.1 billion into more than 7,300 projects statewide.