Ex-Gov. Cuomo responds to reports of AG run for governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reacting to an Associated Press report that Attorney General Letitia James—whose investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo led to his resignation—is set to announce her own candidacy.

According to the Associated Press, who cited multiple sources close to James, the Attorney General is expected to make an announcement later this week. Asked for comment on James’ reported plans, former Gov. Cuomo’s spokesperson, Rich Azzopardi, told NEWS10’s sister station in Elmira, “Oh I’m sure that decision was made around August or so.”

Cuomo and his team have come out swinging against James, whose office also provided a report on nursing home deaths that broke open a separate scandal for the former governor. They say her reports represent corruption, a carefully orchestrated scheme to clear Cuomo from office to make room for her run.

A Marist poll released in October 2021 found 44% of Democratic primary voters would favor Gov. Kathy Hochul in a head-to-head matchup against James (28%) and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (15%). Thirteen percent of voters in the poll were undecided.