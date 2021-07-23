DOJ declines investigating NY COVID-19 nursing home deaths

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Justice has responded to a letter sent by New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik about COVID-19 in New York nursing facilities.

The Justice Department has declined to open an investigation at this time.

The North Country congresswoman requested the Justice Department investigate Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his handling of COVID-19 in New York nursing homes. Friday night, the department said they decided to not open an investigation after reviewing information provided by the state as well as other sources.

NEWS10 ABC also reached out to the Governor’s Office but has not heard back.

The DOJ’s letter can be read in-full below:

Rep. Stefanik released the following statement in response to the DOJ’s decision: