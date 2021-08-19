Cuomo’s team to still submit evidence for Assembly impeachment report

Cuomo Under Fire
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are only a few days left of the Cuomo administration, but the governor’s office will still have a chance to submit evidence to the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee investigators.

The Assembly announced it was ending its impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday. Speaker Carl Heastie and Charles Lavine said they could not impeach the governor once he was out of office.

After backlash, however, the Assembly vowed to still release their findings. As a result, Cuomo’s lawyers can still submit any relevant evidence even though original August 13 deadline has passed.

Cuomo senior aide Rich Azzopardi released the following statement:

“The Assembly indicated Friday afternoon that the impeachment investigation has concluded. After later indicating they sought to still issue a report, they said they would still accept a submission, which is imminent. This has been communicated to Davis Polk.”

The governor’s resignation takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, August 23. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will be sworn in as the state’s first female governor at 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

