Cuomo submits resignation letter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just hours before he steps down, Gov. Andrew Cuomo submitted his formal resignation letter.

The letter was addressed to Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

It reads:

“I hereby tender my resignation for the Office of Governor of the State of New York. This resignation will be effective at 12:00 a.m., August 24, 2021. It has been my pleasure to serve with you both.”

Cuomo resigned his position as governor after an investigation by the New York Attorney General’s Office found he sexually harassed 11 women and created a toxic work environment.

At midnight on Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be sworn in during a private ceremony to become the 57th Governor of New York.

