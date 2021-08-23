Cuomo ‘has no interest in running for office again’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., where the Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to play several home games due to restrictions in cross-border travel between the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Longtime Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa released a statement on Monday indicating that the outgoing governor of New York is not currently pursuing plans to run for any public office.

A Monday statement from DeRosa reads:

“Between HUD, AG, and his time as Governor, Andrew Cuomo has spent nearly 25 years in public service. And the way he does it, its 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. He looks forward to spending time with his family and has a lot of fishing to catch up on. He is exploring a number of options, but has no interest in running for office again.”

Richard Azzopardi, another senior member of Cuomo’s team, also confirmed the governor’s plans.

DeRosa also tweeted thanks to Cuomo following his farewell address on Monday: