Cuomo ‘has no interest in running for office again’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Longtime Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa released a statement on Monday indicating that the outgoing governor of New York is not currently pursuing plans to run for any public office.
A Monday statement from DeRosa reads:
Richard Azzopardi, another senior member of Cuomo’s team, also confirmed the governor’s plans.
DeRosa also tweeted thanks to Cuomo following his farewell address on Monday:
