Criminal defense attorney speaks out about Cuomo investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Assembly Judiciary Committee’s Impeachment Investigation Report on former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was recently released to the public, and the legislature will turn over the findings to any law enforcement agency looking to take additional action.

The report contained evidence that Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment and ordered state workers to help produce his book on the coronavirus pandemic during work hours.

Criminal defense lawyer Paul DerOhannesian said that while the assembly’s investigation didn’t conclude with an action such as voting on Articles of Impeachment, there are still opportunities for entities like the U.S. Attorney to use the collected evidence and answer many questions the public still has.

“Well, if the book was done on state time, and it wasn’t proper, will at least the money be returned?” he said. “We don’t know the answer to that question. These reports certainly suggest maybe an effort will be made to do that, or will there be a charge based on that?”

Cuomo’s spokesman and his lawyer continue to refute many of the claims made in the committee’s report as well as the New York Attorney General’s report.

