Assembly to ‘soon consider’ impeachment of Cuomo

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually assaulted multiple current and former state government employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee says its probe into impeaching Gov. Andrew Cuomo is “nearing completion.” It is looking for more information from Cuomo’s counsel, sending a letter inviting them to promptly submit any more evidence worth considering before the investigation concludes.

Committee Chair Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) shared a message from independent committee counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell:

“We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the

Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client. Accordingly, we

invite you to provide any additional evidence or written submissions that you would like the Committee

to consider before its work concludes. To the extent that you wish to share any such materials with the

Committee, please do so by no later than 5 p.m. on August 13.”

Lavine says counsel for the Judiciary Committee previously asked for relevant documents, and that it “continues to expect full compliance from the Governor.” The committee is set to meet Monday morning.