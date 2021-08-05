Assembly to ‘soon consider’ impeachment of Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee says its probe into impeaching Gov. Andrew Cuomo is “nearing completion.” It is looking for more information from Cuomo’s counsel, sending a letter inviting them to promptly submit any more evidence worth considering before the investigation concludes.
Committee Chair Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) shared a message from independent committee counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell:
“We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the
Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client. Accordingly, we
invite you to provide any additional evidence or written submissions that you would like the Committee
to consider before its work concludes. To the extent that you wish to share any such materials with the
Committee, please do so by no later than 5 p.m. on August 13.”
Lavine says counsel for the Judiciary Committee previously asked for relevant documents, and that it “continues to expect full compliance from the Governor.” The committee is set to meet Monday morning.