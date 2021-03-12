AOC, Jamaal Bowman join NY House Dems who want Cuomo to resign
ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman are among a growing group from New York’s congressional delegation calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down.
On Friday, Progressive icon Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday:
In a joint statement, Bowman and Ocasio Cortez said they believed the women coming forward, the attorney general and the 55 members of the state legislature that, “Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges.”