Another woman accuses Governor Cuomo of inappropriate behavior

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new accuser against Governor Andrew Cuomo has stepped forward to share her story, and she’s being represented by one of the most high-powered lawyers in the country — Gloria Allred.

The woman, 55-year-old Sherry Vill, says the Governor grabbed her face and kissed her in 2017. Vill says it happened in front of her home, and that at the time, the Governor was in the Rochester-area and was surveying flood damage.

Vill says the Governor kissed her on the cheek and called her beautiful. She also says the Governor’s Office later sent her pictures and a letter and invited her to another event with the Governor.

Allred says they will be contacting the New York Attorney General’s Office but do not plan to reach out to the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

Vill says the incident left her feeling uncomfortable.

“I felt like I was being manhandled. Especially because he was holding my face and he was kissing my cheek again. I could not use my other hand to stop him because he did it so quickly,” Vill said.



“During times of crisis, the Governor has frequently sought to comfort New Yorkers with hugs and kisses. As I have said before, the Governor has greeted both men and women with hugs, a kiss on the cheek, forehead or hand for the past forty years. I encourage everyone to look at other photographs from his visit to Greece, NY that day,” said the Governor’s Lawyer Rita Glavin.

She went on to say more than thirty other people received a similar letter as Vill from that trip, that it’s a practice for the Governor’s Office to send photos to people he meets at events, and that it’s common for his office to invite those people to future events.