Allred with new Cuomo accuser and kiss allegation

Cuomo Under Fire

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Attorney Gloria Allred looks on at a news conference at the Allred, Maroko & Goldberg law offices, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High-profile women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. with a new accuser of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The accuser is a married woman from New York. Allred says the woman was shocked when Cuomo allegedly grabbed her face and kissed her in front of her home. As part of the press conference, Allred says the woman will talk about who witnessed the alleged kiss and explain why the governor was at her home.

The press conference is being held on Zoom with credentialed press. It will be streamed here once it starts.

Stick with NEWS10 for more on this story as it develops.

