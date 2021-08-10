Albany leaders react to Gov. Cuomo’s resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local leaders Tuesday reacted to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that he will be resigning following calls for him to step down after 11 women came forward with sexual assault allegations against him.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said she’s proud to call Kathy Hochul a friend, and says she’ll be an effective leader when she steps into her new role. Sheehan also said it’s important to believe women, and having taken the state mandated sexual harassment training herself, she knows it’s more important how the victim feels, not the perpetrator’s intent

Following a press conference Saturday announcing the launch of a formal investigation into the allegations made against Gov. Cuomo, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple gave credit to Gov. Cuomo for putting New York First. However, the sheriff He said Tuesday’s announcement will have no effect on his investigation into a complaint and allegation of criminal conduct against the governor, and that investigation will continue.

Sheriff Apple is working with the Albany County District Attorney’s Office and said their inquiry into criminal conduct in their jurisdiction remains open and pending, but the DA’s office is not making a comment at this time about Cuomo’s resignation.