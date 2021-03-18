AG’s office to interview Cuomo accuser, Monroe County employee Ana Liss on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ana Liss, Monroe County’s director of planning and development, is one of the women accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior.

Liss, a former aide for the governor, confirmed to News 8 that the New York State Attorney General’s Office has contacted her about scheduling an interview in regards to the office’s investigation into the allegations against Cuomo.

According to Liss, that interview is expected to happen on Thursday.

Cuomo accuser Ana Liss tells @AdamChodak of our sister station in Rochester that she has been contacted by the attorney general's investigators, and has an interview scheduled with them this week. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 16, 2021

Charlotte Bennett, another fellow former Cuomo aide, was the first woman to come out with allegations of sexual harassment against the governor.

According to Bennett’s attorney, Debra Katz, Bennett met with investigators Monday.

Liss says when she worked for the governor, about six years go, he asked her if she had a boyfriend, and made gestures that, in her eyes, objectified her. In an interview with News 8 anchor Adam Chodak last week, Liss said:

“For me there was one occasion where I was asked if I had a boyfriend by the governor. Those interactions I thought at the time were harmless flirtations, and ‘that’s how he is.’ Other women went along with it and reacted kindly and bashfully to that kind of treatment. What really did me in, in state government, was the broader work environment which was hostile. It was toxic, retaliatory, hostile. There was screaming, there was name calling. There was a sense of fear in the air that you could say or do the wrong thing at any moment and you could lose your job. It triggered an emotional reaction and a mental health reaction from me, and my family was concerned about my health and wellbeing.

I felt isolated and I felt like nobody. So I decided to share my story because it’s a small piece of a much larger and more elaborate puzzle that I think New Yorkers should be aware of. Even though there’s people out there saying “That’s how he is, he’s from a different generation.” Yeah, that’s true, but all of that happened to me before the Me Too movement, and it’s still happening. I don’t think Albany or state government, working in the executive chamber, is a safe space of young women early in their careers.”

The governor has denied all allegations that he ever inappropriately touched anyone.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.