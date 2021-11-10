AG releases transcripts from investigation into Cuomo sexual harassment allegations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing at Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research in Manhasset, New York on May 6, 2020. The NY attoney general have released some transcripts from their report into sexual harrassment allegations against Cuomo. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the New York Attorney General has begun releasing transcripts and exhibits from its investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Attorney General’s Office released their report based on these transcripts in August, finding that Cuomo harassed multiple women.

Following the release of the report, the Attorney General’s Office said multiple district attorneys asked that they refrain from publicly releasing the transcripts and other evidence so that their offices could investigate and decide to file criminal charges against Cuomo or not.

Following the filing of a criminal complaint against Cuomo by the Albany County’s Sheriff’s Office, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office said it would begin releasing evidence from their investigation to comply with New York’s discovery laws.

The Attorney General’s Office said to provide full transparency, they will begin releasing the transcripts and exhibits on a rolling basis. The transcripts are from Cuomo, as well as his accusers.

In Cuomo’s transcript, he said he had taken sexual harassment trainings while he was governor and the last time he took one was in 2019. He said he did not take a training in 2020 due to COVID.

The investigators who conducted the interview read Cuomo parts of New York State’s sexual harassment law to gauge Cuomo’s understanding of the law, which he said he understood.

The investigators questioned Cuomo on the sexual harassment allegations against him, which he denied or said he did not remember those instances. Cuomo also talked about things he may have done that he did not consider to rise to the level of sexual harassment.

You can read Cuomo’s full testimony below:

The other transcripts by the people who made the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo are available on the Attorney General’s website.