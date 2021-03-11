AG Independent Investigation reporting website launches

Cuomo Under Fire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the investigation into sexual harassment allegations aimed at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo progresses, investigators have opened a website for individuals to submit information.

The website, AGIndependentInvestigation.org, says it was created by the Special Deputies to the First Deputy Attorney General of New York to gather information relating to the investigation. It includes three options for reporting:

