Cuomo: “There can’t be these bureaucratic loopholes” for police officers that perform unprofessionally

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/AP) – Governor Cuomo called for the closure of “bureaucratic loopholes” that allow police officers to maintain their credentials despite past misconduct. These “loopholes” allow a police officer to maintain law enforcement credentials despite allegations of misconduct.

“There can’t be these bureaucratic contrivances and loopholes that, “well, he wasn’t fired for cause, he was allowed to resign,” and therefore he can be a police officer somewhere else,” Cuomo said. “If a police officer is not qualified or does not perform to the standards for one police agency, that doesn’t mean you take a person who acted unprofessionally and you let them go work in a different police department. That doesn’t work for the people of the state.”

Cuomo referenced an Albany Times Union story about an officer in East Greenbush who was allowed to resign in 2017, rather than being fired, after being accused of inappropriate sexual advances toward women he met while on duty. The officer was able to apply to other police departments.

The governor did not specify what actions will be taken for future situations.