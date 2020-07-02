Cuomo stressed importance of following guidelines during July 4 weekend as NY numbers remain low

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo is stressing the importance of safety and health guidelines laid out due to COVID-19 during the July 4 weekend.

On Thursday the state reported a drop in ICU patients, incubations, and patients hospitalized, but did report a slight increase in patients newly admitted. Ten new COVID-19 deaths were also reported by the Governor’s office, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 24,877.

“As we are seeing in other states, America’s COVID-19 crisis is far from over and in New York we continue to closely monitor the data and consult leading global experts on a daily basis to keep New Yorkers safe and be smart about our reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, New York’s hospitalizations and rate of positive COVID-19 tests remained at low levels, meaning that our NY SMART approach is working. It is imperative going into this holiday weekend that all New Yorkers remain vigilant and follow state guidance, and local governments must enforce the precautionary measures the state has put in place to keep this virus under control.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Of the 69,945 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 875, or 1.25 percent, were positive.

Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
New York City1.00%1.10%1.30%
Capital Region0.30%1.00%1.20%
Central New York1.40%1.40%1.60%
Finger Lakes1.00%1.50%1.50%
Long Island1.10%1.10%1.10%
Hudson Valley1.00%0.80%1.10%
Mohawk Valley0.90%1.40%2.10%
North Country0.00%0.40%0.40%
Southern Tier0.40%0.70%0.50%
Western New York1.30%1.30%1.00%

The Governor also confirmed 875 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 394,954 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 394,954 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,12513
Allegany621
Broome7297
Cattaraugus1241
Cayuga1190
Chautauqua1270
Chemung1440
Chenango1482
Clinton1010
Columbia4726
Cortland470
Delaware910
Dutchess4,22512
Erie7,37033
Essex420
Franklin321
Fulton2603
Genesee2380
Greene2600
Hamilton60
Herkimer1642
Jefferson902
Lewis300
Livingston1300
Madison3592
Monroe3,83353
Montgomery1191
Nassau41,91057
Niagara1,24811
NYC215,902427
Oneida1,67230
Onondaga2,89734
Ontario2683
Orange10,74414
Orleans2821
Oswego2065
Otsego840
Putnam1,3323
Rensselaer5561
Rockland13,61210
Saratoga5555
Schenectady81611
Schoharie580
Schuyler130
Seneca700
St. Lawrence2201
Steuben2680
Suffolk41,49164
Sullivan1,4531
Tioga1430
Tompkins1781
Ulster17908
Warren2641
Washington2460
Wayne1762
Westchester34,91246
Wyoming950
Yates460

Seven regions in New York are currently in phase four of the Governor’s reopening plan, while the downstate regions remain in either phase two or three.

