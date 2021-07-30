Cuomo: NYSP and local law enforcement increasing patrols to target speeding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 31, Governor Cuomo announced that New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols to target speeding from July 31 to August 8.

The Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College had data showing that unsafe speed was a contributing factor in 314 fatal crashes in 2020, compared to 230 fatal crashes in 2019. This is a 36% increase that has resulted in 365 deaths in 2020, including drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

“Our message is simple: slow down and drive responsibly,” Governor Cuomo said. “Too often, speeding leads to avoidable and deadly consequences, and it won’t be tolerated. Trying to get to your destination quicker is not worth putting yourself, your passengers, and all those sharing the road in danger.”

During last year’s Speed Awareness Week, New York State law enforcement issued 21,428 tickets for speeding and 30,273 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Data shows fatal crashes in New York caused by unsafe speed increase during the summer months with the highest totals being June through October. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speed was a contributing factor in 26% of all traffic fatalities nationally in 2019.