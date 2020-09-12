Cuomo: New record-high number of COVID-19 tests reported to state Friday, state has 36-day streak of infection rate below 1 percent

(WIVB) – A new record-high number of COVID-19 tests were reported to the state Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Yesterday, 102,925 test results were reported to the state. Of those tests, 0.82 percent were positive, making Friday the state’s 36th straight day with an infection rate below 1 percent.
Here’s a breakdown of the positivity percentage by county:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.4%
|1.2%
|1.0%
|Central New York
|1.0%
|1.3%
|0.7%
|Finger Lakes
|1.0%
|1.1%
|0.9%
|Long Island
|1.0%
|1.3%
|1.4%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.1%
|1.2%
|0.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.4%
|1.0%
|0.8%
|New York City
|1.0%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|Southern Tier
|0.4%
|0.7%
|0.4%
|Western New York
|1.2%
|1.5%
|1.5%
Throughout the state, 849 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 443,640 cases.
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,896
|14
|Allegany
|94
|1
|Broome
|1,410
|15
|Cattaraugus
|239
|0
|Cayuga
|187
|2
|Chautauqua
|507
|11
|Chemung
|247
|8
|Chenango
|245
|1
|Clinton
|152
|0
|Columbia
|577
|0
|Cortland
|119
|10
|Delaware
|128
|0
|Dutchess
|4,984
|9
|Erie
|10,567
|64
|Essex
|151
|1
|Franklin
|61
|1
|Fulton
|316
|1
|Genesee
|307
|1
|Greene
|317
|0
|Hamilton
|14
|0
|Herkimer
|312
|0
|Jefferson
|157
|0
|Lewis
|50
|0
|Livingston
|194
|4
|Madison
|478
|2
|Monroe
|5,712
|36
|Montgomery
|218
|1
|Nassau
|45,633
|83
|Niagara
|1,678
|7
|NYC
|237,558
|306
|Oneida
|2,341
|8
|Onondaga
|4,060
|17
|Ontario
|435
|8
|Orange
|11,611
|17
|Orleans
|321
|1
|Oswego
|362
|5
|Otsego
|312
|16
|Putnam
|1,554
|4
|Rensselaer
|876
|6
|Rockland
|14,530
|20
|Saratoga
|955
|12
|Schenectady
|1,351
|8
|Schoharie
|77
|2
|Schuyler
|32
|2
|Seneca
|104
|1
|St. Lawrence
|304
|1
|Steuben
|326
|0
|Suffolk
|45,615
|81
|Sullivan
|1,549
|1
|Tioga
|219
|1
|Tompkins
|375
|6
|Ulster
|2,215
|6
|Warren
|348
|7
|Washington
|283
|8
|Wayne
|301
|0
|Westchester
|37,486
|32
|Wyoming
|128
|1
|Yates
|62
|0
Yesterday, there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,384. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Nassau
|1
