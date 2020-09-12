Cuomo: New record-high number of COVID-19 tests reported to state Friday, state has 36-day streak of infection rate below 1 percent

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – A new record-high number of COVID-19 tests were reported to the state Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Yesterday, 102,925 test results were reported to the state. Of those tests, 0.82 percent were positive, making Friday the state’s 36th straight day with an infection rate below 1 percent.

Here’s a breakdown of the positivity percentage by county:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.4%1.2%1.0%
Central New York1.0%1.3%0.7%
Finger Lakes1.0%1.1%0.9%
Long Island1.0%1.3%1.4%
Mid-Hudson1.1%1.2%0.9%
Mohawk Valley0.4%1.0%0.8%
New York City1.0%0.7%0.7%
North Country0.2%0.2%0.1%
Southern Tier0.4%0.7%0.4%
Western New York1.2%1.5%1.5%

Throughout the state, 849 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 443,640 cases.

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,89614
Allegany941
Broome1,41015
Cattaraugus2390
Cayuga1872
Chautauqua50711
Chemung2478
Chenango2451
Clinton1520
Columbia5770
Cortland11910
Delaware1280
Dutchess4,9849
Erie10,56764
Essex1511
Franklin611
Fulton3161
Genesee3071
Greene3170
Hamilton140
Herkimer3120
Jefferson1570
Lewis500
Livingston1944
Madison4782
Monroe5,71236
Montgomery2181
Nassau45,63383
Niagara1,6787
NYC237,558306
Oneida2,3418
Onondaga4,06017
Ontario4358
Orange11,61117
Orleans3211
Oswego3625
Otsego31216
Putnam1,5544
Rensselaer8766
Rockland14,53020
Saratoga95512
Schenectady1,3518
Schoharie772
Schuyler322
Seneca1041
St. Lawrence3041
Steuben3260
Suffolk45,61581
Sullivan1,5491
Tioga2191
Tompkins3756
Ulster2,2156
Warren3487
Washington2838
Wayne3010
Westchester37,48632
Wyoming1281
Yates620

Yesterday, there were 2 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,384. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Nassau1

