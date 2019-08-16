Cuomo: Mass violence by hate is domestic terrorism

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed a new law that would classify acts of mass violence motivated by hate as domestic terrorism.

The first-in-the-nation proposal comes after two mass shootings that killed 31 people in Texas and Ohio. The Governor also called on Congress to enact a federal domestic terrorism law, which would ban military style assault weapons and high capacity magazines in addition to mandating universal background checks.

“As we address the cancer of hate, we must also address the instrumentality of the hate, the syringe that injects the cancer into the American body, guns,” Cuomo said. “Guns in the wrong hands and guns that are extraordinarily dangerous.”

The new bill would create a domestic terrorism task force to study mass shootings, recommend practices to prevent future shootings, and recommend security protocols for high risk locations.