Cuomo: ‘It will take 14 weeks’ to vaccinate everyone in groups 1A and 1B

January 5, 2021 – Albany, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo provides a coronavirus update from the Red Room at the State Capitol. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference to discuss COVID-19 numbers throughout the state.

Right now, the state is receiving approximately 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine a week. Cuomo said at that rate, it would take 14 weeks to vaccinate everyone in the state who are in groups 1A and 1B. Those groups include healthcare workers, public employees, and the general public aged 75 or older.

To date, New York State has given out 543,000 doses of the vaccine. In week one, hospitals administered 33,000, while this week, 259,000 vaccines have been administered.

Cuomo also mentioned that three more cases of the UK variant have been reported in the state. Two were related to the jewelry store in Saratoga Springs, while the other was found in a man in Nassau County.

When it comes to the number of tests that have been administered across the state, a new record was set. Over 258,000 tests were administered on Friday.

Across the state, the COVID-19 positivity rate across the state is 6.5%, which is down from 7.7% the previous day. On Friday, 188 New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19. The good news, however, is that the number of hospitalizations, those in the ICU, and those who are intubated all went down on Friday.

Here is a breakdown of the positivity rates across the state:

Mohawk Valley: 10.5%

Finger Lakes: 9.8%

Long Island: 9.7%

Capital Region: 9.5%

Western New York: 8.4%

Central New York: 8.2%

Mid-Hudson: 7.9%

Southern Tier: 4.9%

Here is a breakdown of the total hospitalization rate by region across the state: