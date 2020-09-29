Cuomo issues Executive Order for international travelers

FILE – A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight in a Monday, June 29, 2020 file photo, in Seattle. Boeing is reporting more weak numbers for airplane orders and deliveries. The big aircraft maker said Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 it it sold no new airliners in July, and customers canceled orders for 43 of its 737 Max jet. That’s the plane that has been grounded for more than a year after two crashes killed 346 people. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Recently, the CDC has rolled back screenings of international travelers at airports, even though positive coronavirus cases are continuing to rise across the globe. In response to that, on Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an Executive Order to remind international travelers coming from Level 2 and Level 3 countries to quarantine for 14 days and fill out a travel form.

“The CDC’s decision to end enhanced screening at airports, coupled with alarming case increases in countries around the world, presents an increased threat to New York’s progress in the war against COVID-19,” Governor Cuomo said. “Today’s Executive Order will require the Department of Health to alert all travelers from any Level 2 or Level 3 country of mandatory quarantine requirements, as well as require international travelers to complete the DOH Traveler Health Form to aid in the state’s robust contact tracing efforts and further prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

As of Monday, there are only 31 countries that are not a Level 2 or Level 3 country. They are listed below:

American Samoa

Anguilla

Bonaire

Brunei

Cambodia

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Fiji

Guernsey

Greenland

Grenada

Isle of Man

Laos

Macau SAR

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Palau

Saba

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Sint Eustatius

Taiwan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

