Cuomo gives update on vaccine distribution across NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine after the first four weeks of availability for non-long term care facilities. New York State’s vaccine supply is determined by the federal government, and although more than seven million New Yorkers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, next week, the state will receive only 250,000 doses from the federal government.

As of Saturday, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 83% of doses received from the federal government. These sites administered an additional 73,336 doses over the prior 24-hour period.

“We are in a footrace to get the vaccine into the arms of eligible New Yorkers as quickly and equitably as possible,” Governor Cuomo said. “However, we now have seven million New Yorkers vying for a fraction of doses made available to use by the federal government. We need Washington to step up and increase New York’s supply to make sure everyone who wants the vaccine has the opportunity to get it.”

Since federal supply severely limits the ability to distribute vaccines, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

A breakdown of the data is as follows (based on numbers reported to New York State as of 10 a.m. on Saturday):

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total (1st + 2nd dose) Received Administered to Date % Admin Healthcare Distribution Sites (Hospitals, Mass Vaccination sites, etc) 934,925 772,399 83%

1st Dose Received Administered to Date % Admin Healthcare Distribution Sites (Hospitals, Mass Vaccination sites, etc) 844,250 687,379 81%

2nd Dose Received Administeredto Date % Admin Healthcare Distribution Sites (Hospitals, Mass Vaccination sites, etc) 90,675 85,020 94%

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Healthcare Distribution Sites (Hospitals, Mass Vaccination sites, etc.) Region First Doses – % Administered out of Doses Received First & Second Doses – % Administered out of Doses Received Capital Region 93% 96% Central New York 95% 95% Finger Lakes 83% 85% Long Island 93% 89% Mid-Hudson 85% 84% Mohawk Valley 88% 89% New York City 71% 74% North Country 97% 97% Southern Tier 95% 99% Western New York 89% 91%

Week of delivery 1 2 3 4 First Doses (Excluding Federal LTCF program) TOTAL TOTAL 90,675 392,025 201,500 160,050 CUMULATIVE 90,675 482,700 684,200 844,250

**The total number above includes full weekly vaccine deliveries to NY for the first 4 weeks of the program. The week 5 allocation to NY’s vaccination program (not including the federally run long-term care program) began being distributed 1/12 and continues through today when the full weekly distribution will be complete. The week 5 allocation will appear in tomorrow’s total number of doses delivered to New York State.**