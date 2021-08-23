Cuomo gives farewell address, Hochul to be sworn in at midnight

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. State lawmakers are telling Gov. Andrew Cuomo that their ongoing impeachment investigation is “nearing completion” and gave him a deadline of Aug. 13, to provide additional evidence. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -It’s Andrew Cuomo’s last day in office as Governor before Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul takes over at midnight.  

The Governor’s farewell address was a mixed bag. He gave advice for the future direction of the state. But, he also used the time to blast the Attorney General’s report on sexual harassment allegations against him.

“When Government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system,” the outgoing Governor said. He described the Attorney General’s report that found sexual harassment allegations against him credible as a “political firecracker” that resulted in a “political and media stampede.” But, he said if he didn’t resign it would cause governmental “paralysis.”

He wished incoming Governor Kathy Hochul well. 

And, he rattled off advice; calling for teachers to be vaccinated, mask requirements in high-risk areas, and the control of crime. “I disagree with some people in my own party who call to defund the police. I believe it is misguided. I believe it is dangerous,” Cuomo said.

According to the Governor’s Secretary Melissa DeRosa he has “no interest in running for office again,” but is “exploring a number of options.” In a statement she said, “Between HUD, AG & his time as Governor, Andrew Cuomo has spent nearly 25 years in public service. And the way he does it, its 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

DeRosa also noted he will be spending time with family and fishing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Empire State Weekly

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire