Cuomo gives farewell address, Hochul to be sworn in at midnight

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. State lawmakers are telling Gov. Andrew Cuomo that their ongoing impeachment investigation is “nearing completion” and gave him a deadline of Aug. 13, to provide additional evidence. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -It’s Andrew Cuomo’s last day in office as Governor before Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul takes over at midnight.

The Governor’s farewell address was a mixed bag. He gave advice for the future direction of the state. But, he also used the time to blast the Attorney General’s report on sexual harassment allegations against him.

“When Government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system,” the outgoing Governor said. He described the Attorney General’s report that found sexual harassment allegations against him credible as a “political firecracker” that resulted in a “political and media stampede.” But, he said if he didn’t resign it would cause governmental “paralysis.”

He wished incoming Governor Kathy Hochul well.

And, he rattled off advice; calling for teachers to be vaccinated, mask requirements in high-risk areas, and the control of crime. “I disagree with some people in my own party who call to defund the police. I believe it is misguided. I believe it is dangerous,” Cuomo said.

According to the Governor’s Secretary Melissa DeRosa he has “no interest in running for office again,” but is “exploring a number of options.” In a statement she said, “Between HUD, AG & his time as Governor, Andrew Cuomo has spent nearly 25 years in public service. And the way he does it, its 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

DeRosa also noted he will be spending time with family and fishing.