Cuomo announces jobs for at-risk youth in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- After announcing 803 jobs for at-risk youth in the Hudson Valley area, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced another 501 jobs for at-risk youth in the Capital Region. It would cover 13 zip code areas in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy.

Gov. Cuomo declared a gun violence disaster emergency at the beginning of July, announcing the state would be ramping up its efforts to reduce gun violence throughout the state by creating programs to help at-risk youth.

“We have an obligation to protect our kids and anyone else who may be vulnerable to gun violence, and today’s meeting brought different stakeholders into one room, so we can agree on the concrete solutions for the parts of the Capital Region where gun violence has been most ravaging,” he said.

The Governor made the announcement following a community meeting in Albany to discuss gun violence. Specific steps that will be taken to reduce gun violence include:

Creating 111 summer jobs for youth and 390 long-term jobs placed in partnership with the local workforce development board

Establishing summer programs for youth, including more than 20 activities in Grafton Lakes and in State parks across the Capital District

Hiring new violence interveners to work at existing community intervention programs

Expanding community services and assistance for mental health support, substance abuse treatment and family crisis intervention.

The program will be available for individuals ages 15-24. Zip codes in the Capital District initiative include 12202, 12204, 12206, 12207, 12209, and 12210, in Albany; 12180 and 12182, in Troy; 12303, 12304, 12307, 12308, and 12309, in Schenectady.