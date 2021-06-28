Cuomo announces $11.2 million for supportive housing projects and emergency shelter repairs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 28, Governor Cuomo announced an $11.2 million in state funding has been awarded to six projects that will provide supportive housing or emergency shelter to New Yorkers experiencing homelessness. These projects plan to create 127 units of permanent supportive housing and assist three emergency shelters in performing needed repairs.

“As we build back our state better than it was before, we must focus on helping our most vulnerable New Yorkers who have suffered so much during this pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said. “These projects, like many others supported by this critical program, will provide New Yorkers experiencing homelessness or housing instability with the safe shelter, supportive services, and stable housing they need, furthering our efforts to create a stronger, more inclusive New York.”

Some Projects: