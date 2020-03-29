ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the coronavirus epidemic marches ruthlessly onward, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued several new executive orders meant to counteract the coronavirus on Saturday.
The first executive order moves the tax filing deadline to July 15. The Internal Revenue Service already rescheduled federal Tax Day by three months.
The second executive order moves the Democratic party’s primary election from April 28 to June 23rd, aligning it state congressional and legislative primaries.
The third executive order affects labor and delivery rooms. Rather than limit visitation, it requires hospitals to allow someone in labor to have a guest or partner present for support.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lost your job due to COVID-19? Here’s how to apply for unemployment
- Cuomo adjusts NY Democratic primary, Tax Day, and delivery room visits by executive order
- ‘Officers are scared out there’: Coronavirus hits US police
- Pittsfield police investigating Fenn Street foot shooting
- Federal disaster declared in Massachusetts, per governor’s request