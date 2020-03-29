Cuomo adjusts NY Democratic primary, Tax Day, and delivery room visits by executive order

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the coronavirus epidemic marches ruthlessly onward, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued several new executive orders meant to counteract the coronavirus on Saturday.

“This is not a sprint, my friends, this is a marathon. You have to gauge yourself. You have to understand that this is going to be a long-term situation, and even though it’s so disruptive, and so abrupt, and so shocking, it’s also long-term. And each of us has to do our own part to adjust to it. It is a new reality. It’s a shocking new reality. There is no easy answer. We’re all working our way through it, and we all have to figure out a way to get through it.” Gov. Cuomo

The first executive order moves the tax filing deadline to July 15. The Internal Revenue Service already rescheduled federal Tax Day by three months.

The second executive order moves the Democratic party’s primary election from April 28 to June 23rd, aligning it state congressional and legislative primaries.

The third executive order affects labor and delivery rooms. Rather than limit visitation, it requires hospitals to allow someone in labor to have a guest or partner present for support.

In no hospital in New York will a woman be forced to be alone when she gives birth.



