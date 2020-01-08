Cuomo adds to state funding for Lake George wastewater treatment plant replacement

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, ahead of his State of the State address, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pledged $9.4 million in state funding to go to the new wastewater treatment plant being built in Lake George.

The plant is replacing one built in the 1930s. The old plant was sending water back into the waterbed with too many nitrates, which caused concerns regarding pollution and potential algal blooms.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais is still seeking $10,000 per year from Warren County to aid in paying off the remaining village debt from the project.