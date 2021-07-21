Cuomo: $16 million to reduce gun violence and 830 jobs available for at-risk youth

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, July 21, Governor Cuomo announced $16 million to fund workforce training and job placement programs in 20 cities most impacted by gun violence across New York State. He also announced 833 jobs will be available for at-risk youth in 10 ZIP codes that make up the lower Hudson Valley Area zone.

Gun violence:

This announcement comes after Cuomo declared gun violence a public health crisis. This includes short-term solutions as well as long-term strategies that focus on community-based intervention and prevention strategies to break the cycle of violence.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis, in New York State and across the country, and we’re attacking it with the same comprehensive, evidence-based approach we used to beat COVID. We know that simply telling kids to put the gun down doesn’t work—we have to give them an alternative,” Governor Cuomo said. “This new funding, for job training and stable, good-paying career placement opportunities for our most vulnerable young people across New York State, does just that. It’s an investment in our economy, in our recovery, and in our security. And it’s a beacon of hope for a generation that too often feels bereft of it.”

Funding for each targeted city:

This new investment brings New York State’s total commitment to reducing gun violence to $154.7 million.

New jobs:

The 833 jobs will be available for at-risk youth in 10 ZIP codes that make up the zone. The ZIP codes are:

10550 and 10552, in Mount Vernon

10952, 10954, and 10977, near Spring Valley

10701, 10703, 10704, 10705, and 10710, in Yonkers.

The state will provide funding to create 253 summer jobs for kids ages 15 to 24 to keep them employed until the start of school this year. The State will also partner with the local workforce development boards and community partners to provide job training, credentialing, and career placement services to connect to 580 at-risk youth for good-paying, permanent jobs. Unemployed and out-of-school kids ages 18-24 in areas impacted by gun violence will also be eligible.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis, and that means we must work together with the people who are on the ground to determine what works, so we can keep our communities safe,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our goal is to keep our young people away from dangerous activities, and that is why we are creating more than 830 jobs for them across parts of the lower Hudson Valley region.”

Specific steps talked about to combat gun violence for the lower Hudson Valley area: