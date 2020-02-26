Cumberland Farms teams up to fight cancer

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Local gas and convenience store, Cumberland Farms, is teaming up with the American Cancer society to help fight against cancer.

Cancer is the second most common cause of death in the U.S., exceeded by heart disease, with more than 1.8 million new cancer cases expected to be diagnosed in 2020 along.

Patrons will have the opportunity to donate starting Wednesday and it will run through March 31 across New York. Donations can be made at the register when checking out at any Cumberland Farms.

All proceeds will help the American Cancer Society fund new cancer research and provide life saving services like free rides to chemo treatments, free places to stay near treatment, and a 24/7 live cancer information helpline.

“We’re proud to help support the doctors, scientists, and service providers at the American Cancer Society who provide life-changing research and help patients manage through this terrible disease. We encourage our guests to donate to this worthwhile cause. No donation is too small,” said EG American President, George Fournier.

LATEST STORIES: