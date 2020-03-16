CT governor closes public schools, offers telehealth and telelearning

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivers the State of the State during opening session at the State Capitol, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Sunday he is issuing a full closure of all public schools—beginning Tuesday, and for at least two weeks—to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

From the Governor’s Mansion, Lamont announced the state is providing telehealth, telelearning, and telecommuting tools for organizations closed throughout the state and practicing “social distancing.”

I am ordering all public schools statewide to cancel classes beginning Tuesday, March 17 through at least March 31. This date may be extended if determined necessary. An executive order on this action will be released shortly. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 15, 2020

On Sunday, six new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Connecticut, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 26:

🆕UPDATE: Since yesterday, six more #Connecticut residents tested positive for #COVID19, bringing the total positive tests in our state to 26. This includes:



– Fairfield County: 16

– Hartford County: 3

– Litchfield County: 4

– New Haven County: 3



🔗https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/EzhMfWQh8g — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 15, 2020

In a press conference Sunday, the governor urged anyone over the age of 60—the most vulnerable age group for contracting and suffering from the virus—to stay close to home during the outbreak if possible.

Lamont encouraged everyone to avoid big crowds now through at least March 31 to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The Executive order additionally provides:

Flexibility for municipal budget deadlines and related issues.

DMV commissioner’s authorization to close branches to the public, conduct business remotely, and extend deadlines.

Restrictions on visitor access to psychiatric facilities, protecting residents, patients, and staff.

Lamont asked the Small Business Administration to issue a declaration letting small business owners receive disaster assistance. The governor also says the Department of Revenue Services will extend the filing deadline for certain annual state business tax returns.

Additionally, the governor’s office says, “the state today issued a set of rules to pharmacies so they can begin producing and selling their own hand sanitizer while ensuring its effectiveness and safety.”

