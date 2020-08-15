Crumbling home to come down in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—Chantell Bertrand lives on Elbert Street and says for the past 3 years, she and her neighbors have been complaining to the city about a dilapidated house on their street.

She said not only is it dangerous, but it’s become a home for wild animals and even strangers have been seen trespassing on the property.

“We’ve called, we’ve emailed. We’ve wrote, we’ve went down there,” explained Bertrand.

She said debris falling from the home as actually damaged her vehicle. Frustrated, Bertrand recently took to social media to show just how bad the neighboring home’s condition actually is. News 10 saw the post, and reached out to the city of Schenectady.

“Over the last 8 years— almost 9 years, we have identified the worst of the worst properties and have lined up money to do the appropriate demolitions,” said Schenectady Mayor, Gary McCarthy.

One of the houses identified is the one on Elbert Street. While Mayor McCarthy stated that the pandemic has slowed the process down, the city is once again demolishing properties that the have been acquired though tax foreclosures.

This home was originally scheduled to be town down this fall.

“More recently, that has deteriorated,” explained McCarthy. “They are worried about the roof dropping off, slate shingles and other things, so we are now looking to demolish that building.”

An emergency demolition will begin in the next few days after it was ordered by the city’s chief building inspector.

“He knocked on the door and he was like, ‘just get everything out of the driveway,” said Bertrand. “Make sure the car is out of the driveway on Monday morning because this is coming down. And I’m going are you serious? Monday?! And he’s like ‘yes!’ And I’m like terrific!

Once this home is demolished, Bertrand plans on purchasing the property and turning it into a community garden.

This however, isn’t the only home in the City of Schenectady that will be taken down. At least 6 other priorities are scheduled to be demolished soon as well.