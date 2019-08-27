Crowd gets CPR demo before Valleycats game

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The crowd at the Joe Bruno stadium got a life-saving lesson before Monday’s game.

The American Heart Association, along with Albany Medical Center, held a massive demonstration of hands-only CPR right on the field.

Michael Dailey, Chief of Prehospital Medicine at Albany Med, says it’s a great skill for anyone to have in their repertoire.

“The best chance we have of saving someone who suffers a cardiac arrest is if someone can start compressions as soon as possible,” Dailey told News10. “The more people we can make aware of this, the better.”

First responders, along with survivors of cardiac illnesses, demonstrated on mannequins to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive.”