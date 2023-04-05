The Crossing with Dignity Act was brought to attention by Councilwoman Gabriella Romero. The act hopes to add an extra layer of protection to those walking the streets of Albany.

“The result of this legislation, which would remove our reliance on the pedestrian actuation devices, and give an automatic pedestrian signal at every intersection,” explained Romero.

Pedestrian actuation devices, or ‘beg buttons,’ are devices near intersections that create a safe time for pedestrians to cross. Councilman Owusu Anane sees removing the requirement, but not the use of the buttons, as a way to make the city of Albany more accessible to everyone.

“We want to make sure that individuals, particularly with disability in the urban community, don’t have to push a button just to cross a street,” said Anane.

Drivers are being told to not worry about the timing of future rides. For vehicles traveling through intersections, the impact to commute time is determined to be minimal.

“If no one pressed that button, they would have an extra five to seven seconds to drive across that traffic light,” described Anane.

Another impact to safety being discussed is lowering existing speed limits of 30 miles per hour in Albany to 25. This is an idea both council members agree with.

“With the 25 miles per hour across the whole city, could only be positive, not only for pedestrians, but really for everyone,” stated Romero.

According to the Department of Health, on average 312 pedestrians are killed by vehicles in New York State each year. Council members hope this Act will lead to other areas following in their footsteps.

“Organization of cities and prioritizing pedestrians. I hope this moves us in a good direction, but at least is one of many steps we can take,” stated Romero.