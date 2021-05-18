Crossgates to allow vaccinated customers to ditch masks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crossgates Mall management company Pyramid said on Tuesday that they will allow customers to ditch masks in common areas if they are fully vaccinated. This after Gov. Cuomo said Monday that vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask in indoor areas starting Wednesday.

They released a statement saying:

“In accordance with the CDC and State’s guidance on mask-wearing, Crossgates shoppers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask beginning this Wednesday, May 19th. However, we strongly encourage all guests to continue to wear a mask as individual venue rules may differ (some businesses may still require masks for everyone). Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to wear a mask.”

The mall is one of a number of businesses relaxing their mask-wearing policies, including Stewart’s Shops. Nationally, CVS, Walmart, Target, Trader Joe’s and others have announced vaccinated customers can come into their stores without masks.