Crossgates to allow vaccinated customers to ditch masks

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crossgates Mall management company Pyramid said on Tuesday that they will allow customers to ditch masks in common areas if they are fully vaccinated. This after Gov. Cuomo said Monday that vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask in indoor areas starting Wednesday.

They released a statement saying:

“In accordance with the CDC and State’s guidance on mask-wearing, Crossgates shoppers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask beginning this Wednesday, May 19th. However, we strongly encourage all guests to continue to wear a mask as individual venue rules may differ (some businesses may still require masks for everyone). Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to wear a mask.”

The mall is one of a number of businesses relaxing their mask-wearing policies, including Stewart’s Shops. Nationally, CVS, Walmart, Target, Trader Joe’s and others have announced vaccinated customers can come into their stores without masks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire