Crossgates restaurants and retailers offering veterans and active duty military members deals and discounts for Veterans Day

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates is honoring veterans and active duty military members on Wednesday with some special offers from retailers and restaurants including these listed below:

110 Grill : any Veteran or active duty military can receive a complimentary lunch item from 11:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

: any Veteran or active duty military can receive a complimentary lunch item from 11:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. Apex Entertainment : 15% Off Food and Attractions

: 15% Off Food and Attractions Auntie Anne’s : Free Pretzel with the purchase of any bundle

: Free Pretzel with the purchase of any bundle Lovesac : 30% OFF to all veterans and active military through 11/15

: 30% OFF to all veterans and active military through 11/15 Orange Julius : 10% off

: 10% off Starbucks : Free hot coffee (12 oz. size) to all active military, veterans, and military spouses.

: Free hot coffee (12 oz. size) to all active military, veterans, and military spouses. Texas de Brazil : 25% off dinner Wednesday, November 11 th & Thursday, November 12 th

: 25% off dinner Wednesday, November 11 & Thursday, November 12 UNO Pizzeria & Grill: Buy one entrée and get a second of equal or lesser value FREE for all veterans and active military personnel.

For a full list of military discounts offered at Crossgates everyday, click here.

LATEST STORIES