Crossgates restaurants and retailers offering veterans and active duty military members deals and discounts for Veterans Day

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates is honoring veterans and active duty military members on Wednesday with some special offers from retailers and restaurants including these listed below:

  • 110 Grill: any Veteran or active duty military can receive a complimentary lunch item from 11:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
  • Apex Entertainment: 15% Off Food and Attractions
  • Auntie Anne’s: Free Pretzel with the purchase of any bundle
  • Lovesac: 30% OFF to all veterans and active military through 11/15
  • Orange Julius: 10% off
  • Starbucks: Free hot coffee (12 oz. size) to all active military, veterans, and military spouses.
  • Texas de Brazil: 25% off dinner Wednesday, November 11th & Thursday, November 12th
  • UNO Pizzeria & Grill: Buy one entrée and get a second of equal or lesser value FREE for all veterans and active military personnel.

For a full list of military discounts offered at Crossgates everyday, click here.

