Crossgates releases 2021 holiday hours calendar

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Like some other local retailers, Crossgates Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Their holiday hours will begin on Black Friday and end on January 1.

Crossgates Marketing Director, Jennifer Smith said many stores in the fall are also following suit.

“If the challenges of the pandemic have taught us anything, it is the value of time with family. It is our hope that our guests, tenants, and onsite staff will be able to spend additional time with their loved ones and recharge during the most active shopping season of the year,” she said.

The mall is recommending people begin their holiday shopping early saying retail experts have warned about products being unavailable, longer shipping times, and backlogs. “Given the expected challenges with online shopping this year, we cannot stress enough how important it is for holiday shoppers to begin

their shopping earlier than ever and in person,” Smith said.

Santa is scheduled to be back at the mall in the coming weeks albeit with safety measures. Crossgates said more information about Santa’s return will be released in the future.