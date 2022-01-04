Crossgates opening COVID testing site for Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Kathy Hochul released a “Winter Plan 2.0” that would combat the rise in COVID cases caused by Omicron. In the plan, she announced the opening of a mass testing site at Crossgates Mall.

By appointment or walk-in, you can get a COVID test at the old Ruby Tuesday at Crossgates Mall. New Yorkers are strongly encouraged to make an appointment.

The testing site opens on Tuesday, January 4 and will be open that day from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Normal hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You will receive your results by email or text less than 48 to 96 hours after taking the test.

To schedule an appointment go to gogettested.com.