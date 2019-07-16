Crossgates offers free summer fun through Tykes Tuesday program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Finding fun summer activities that don’t break the bank can be a challenge, but Crossgates is looking to help with their “Tykes Tuesday” program that’s now underway.

The program is presented by SEFCU and hosts free activities for kids ages five to 12. Activities began back on June 25th and will continue through August 20th.

Activities include a morning at the Joe Bruno Stadium, game time at Dave & Buster’s, and a chance to get creative with the tech experts at APPLE. Most events require that you register before attending.

For more information, including a schedule of events, visit the program’s webpage here.