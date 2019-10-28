Crossgates’ Mall-O-Ween offers indoor alternative

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Are you frightened of the rain in the Halloween forecast? Crossgates has an indoor alternative for your eager trick-or-treaters.

From 3 to 6 p.m. this Thursday, October 31, families can stop into Crossgates for some ghoulish fun. Search for the “We Have Candy” pumpkin signs from 3 to 5 p.m. in order to receive some sweet treats throughout the mall. Fidelis will be handing out scavenger maps to help you in your search.

There will also be games, and you can sign up with the ValleyCats for the SEFCU costume contest. Prizes will be awarded for the scariest, the cutest, and the most original costume in each age group.

Looking to take a spooky photo of your favorite trick-or-treater? The first 100 kids get free photos on the lower level near GAP. Get there by 3 p.m.