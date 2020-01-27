Crossgates fight leads to police pursuit involving 9 juveniles

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local and State Police responded to a fight that broke out at Crossgates Mall Sunday afternoon around 6:00 p.m.

Police say two vehicles then left the scene and were located by Troopers shortly after. Both reportedly refused to stop which then took police on a pursuit.

Police say one of the vehicles was followed for a distance and came to a stop around exit 24 on the Thruway where three juveniles were reportedly taken into custody.

According to police, the second vehicle was pursued further and involved in a one-car crash near St. Peter’s Hospital. Six juveniles were reportedly in the vehicle, taken into custody, and moved to Albany Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police say one of the juveniles was treated for a non-life threatening stab wound that is believed to have happened during the fight at Crossgates Mall.

Police also said the vehicle used by the juveniles was reported stolen by U-Haul. The investigation is currently ongoing.